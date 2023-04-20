SHREVEPORT, La. – April is recognized as Safe Haven Awareness Month in Louisiana, following a recent proclamation by Governor John Bel Edwards.
Ochsner LSU Health is observing this event by hosting a free lunch and learn on Safe Haven resources and infant abandonment prevention. It's happening at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center Community Center.
In 2022, there were 2,600 child abuse cases reported in the Shreveport area. The Louisiana Safe Haven Law allows parents to relinquish an unharmed infant to staff at a hospital, fire department or police station and provides a safe alternative to abandonment.
Anyone is invited to attend this special event to learn and spread awareness about the Safe Haven program and child abandonment prevention. To register, go here.