Texarkana, Texas_ The Texarkana Museums System will be hosting a Painting on the Lawn event this month. Guest Artist, Richard Cramer, will be instructing a red, white and blue themed Shoe and Hat painting for the public to recreate and take home. The event will be July 16, 2022 and starts at 5:30 p.m. on the lawn at the Ace of Clubs House.
A limited number of spots are available, so registration ahead of time is required. Tickets may be purchased at www.TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events.
Members are $20 each and non-members are only $25.00 For more information, call AceofClubs@TexarkanaMuseums.org or call 903-793-4831.