The National Day of Prayer is observed annually on the first Thursday in May. This day is designated by the United States Congress for people “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”
For many, prayer is an integral part of daily life. Prayer offers a rich connection to our spiritual lives, nurturing our relationships and faith. It also provides comfort in times of crisis or need.
People of many different faiths can join in prayer on this day. While some will attend the church, synagogue, mosque, temple or monasteries of their choice to pray, others will attend interdenominational prayer events. Some will join prayer groups or meditate.
Check with your local place of worship for special events and services.
For more information on National Day of Prayer visit the website nationaldayofprayer.org.