SHREVEPORT,La--
LSU Health Shreveport received another shipment of coronavirus vaccines with the help of Willis-Knighton Health System and Christus Health. A few weeks ago, LSU Health Shreveport started to administer COVID vaccines here with their drive thru format.
The implication was that after they used all five-thousand doses they would automatically have the doses replenished. That did not happen based on a slowdown in state issuance.
They still received enough vaccines to administer the second dose for people who already received the first. However, first round of vaccines for new patients were put on pause.
Now—LSU Health Shreveport's efforts are able to continue with the help of Willis-Knighton and Christus Health. When the local hospitals found out about the lack of vaccines, they donated their extra doses to LSU Health Shreveport.
Last week, ---LSU Health Shreveport started to reach out to participants who pre-registered to let them know to stop by the fairgrounds to get vaccinated this week. Now, people can come get their first or second dosage.
As more doses become available, the sooner they can meet the demand and administer vaccines to everyone who has registered. Pre-registration is still encouraged, but if you are unable to, they can help. The National Guard has been assisting patients with registration on-site.
As a reminder, you must be a Louisiana resident and over the age of 70 to receive the vaccine at the fairgrounds.
Also happening at the fairgrounds simultaneously, is the community testing kit. You can get tested for COVID on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.