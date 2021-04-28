SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health Region 7 Medical Director Dr. Martha Whyte provided an update on covid-19 cases in Caddo parish.
Dr. Whyte briefed Caddo parish commissioners during their pandemic and natural disaster committee meeting. According to Dr. Whyte, the percent positivity rate in Caddo Parish is around 4.5 percent. She said that's still below the 5% threshold which is where the health department wants it.
However, she said lack of testing is a problem. "The concern is that we really don't have people testing even if they're not feeling well, people aren't going to get tested so do we truly have an understanding of what is going on in the community with covid disease load," said Dr. Whyte.
Dr. Whyte also told commissioners that the number of people hospitalized due to covid has dropped. She said for more than a year in Caddo parish, the number of hospitalizations were in the triple digits. She said we're now in the 30s and 40s each week. Dr. Whyte said the concern now is that doctors are seeing younger people in the ICU.
Dr. White said about 27 percent of eligible Caddo parish residents have been fully vaccinated.