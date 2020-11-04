SHREVEPORT, La-- Louisiana voters approved an amendment limiting abortion protections in the state.
It is already against the law to use federal and state funding to get an abortion in Louisiana.
This amendment means that if Roe vs. Wade is ever overturned, abortion will become illegal in the state due to Louisiana’s trigger ban.
The passed amendment now makes it more difficult to challenge these laws because it would note that Louisiana will not honor abortion as a constitutional right. This amendment would also make it difficult for victims of rape or incest to get abortions.
Clinic administrator Kathaleen Pittman of Hope Medical Group for Women said, “Once again our poor and marginalized communities will be affected most. Politicians & families with means will do what they have always done...send their loved ones out of state for abortion care. Louisiana women already struggling to care for their families will be the ones to suffer.”