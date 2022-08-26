BATON ROUGE, La. - Nancy Davis, the Baton Rouge woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull, stood on the steps of the state capitol Friday and called on Louisiana lawmakers to make changes to the state’s trigger laws as soon as possible.
Davis and her lawyer, prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, called on Gov. John Bel Edwards and the leaders of the Louisiana Legislature to reconvene at a special session to make the law more clear.
“Speaker of the House, Senate President, come back from your August vacations and make sure that these vague laws are actually clear so that other women are spared the mental anguish, the mental torment, that Ms. Nancy Davis is having to endure,” said Crump.
Flanked by her extended family and a group of lawyers, Davis said doctors from Woman’s Hospital, where she received the diagnosis seemed “confused about the law and afraid of what would happen to them,” even after they told her she should terminate the pregnancy.
