LSU gains first 2023 recruit, commitment from receiver Omarion Miller

BATON ROUGE, La. - Omarion Miller, a wide receiver from Vivian, became LSU's first committed player in the 2023 recruiting class Monday afternoon. Miller announced his decision on social media.
"God has blessed me with this opportunity and the support of people around me," Miller wrote after thanking a number of coaches. "I have enjoyed this recruiting process, but at the same time I am relieved it has come to an end. With that being said, I would like to announce that I am committed to LSU."
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Miller is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports. The site ranked him the No. 29 wide receiver in the country and the 10th best recruit in Louisiana, numbers that will likely change as Miller approaches his senior year.
Miller, who attends North Caddo High School, also held scholarship offers from Arkansas, Louisiana Tech and Miami, among others.
