BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish sheriff's detectives arrested a man Thursday on a number of charges related to possession of child pornography on his electronic device.
Detectives were issued a warrant to search the home of Tony Thornton, 35, of the 2300 block of Haymeadow Drive north of Bossier City, for the possession of pornography involving juveniles.
During a digital forensic investigation of one of Thornton’s electronic devices, detectives found items depicting child sexual abuse images.
Thornton was arrested and charged with 127 counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and his bond was set at $200,000.
The sheriff's office said in a news release, Thornton is a Tier-3 sex offender that was convicted in Illinois in July 2016, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was also convicted in Caddo Parish of cruelty to juveniles in 2008.
More charges are pending, the news release said.