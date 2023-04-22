CADDO PARISH, La - A Caddo Parish man has died today after an unusual accident at his home.
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 10000 block of Buncombe Road just before 1:00 p.m. on a call of a man trapped between his semi-truck and his barn.
Deputies say the man’s wife told them that they were moving his truck with their tractor into the barn. She said she did not realize her husband had left the vehicle while she was still pushing it with the tractor. Soon after she discovered her husband pinned against the door in his truck and their barn.
That man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health by Caddo Fire District 3 where he succumbed to his injuries.
No one else was injured during this incident.