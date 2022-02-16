 Skip to main content
Man killed in I-20 crash west of Hallsville, Texas DPS says

accident image

Khalil D. Williams, 26, of North Richland Hills died at the scene, Sgt. Jean Dark said.

Troopers were called to I-20 about two miles west of Hallsville around 8:40 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, an truck-trailer was traveling west in the outside lane as an SUV was approaching from the rear at a high rate of speed while weaving from lane to lane around traffic.

Dark said the SUV, driven by Williams, made an aggressive lane change striking the back of the truck-trailer's towed trailer.
Williams was pronounced dead by JP Mike Smith.

The driver of the truck-trailer was identified as Damion K. Williams, 40, of Duson, Louisiana.

