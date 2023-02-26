SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man killed by gunfire in west Shreveport on Thursday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
Shreveport police officers responding to reports of gunfire and found Ahmadziondre Bailey, 19, suffering from several bullet wounds on the 3600 block of Michigan Blvd. just after 11:10 p.m.
He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died at 11:39 p.m.
Bailey was identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy was ordered.
This marks the 13th homicide in Shreveport/Caddo Parish to date in 2023.
The incident remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.