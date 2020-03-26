Mandatory self-quarantine for travelers from New Orleans to Texas

StormTeam Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
LOUISIANA...

BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER AND
BIENVILLE PARISHES.

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
ARKANSAS...LOUISIANA...

BAYOU DORCHEAT NEAR SPRINGHILL AFFECTING WEBSTER AND COLUMBIA
PARISHES.

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
LOUISIANA...

BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER,
BIENVILLE AND RED RIVER PARISHES.

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN.
* UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING.
* AT 11:00 AM CDT THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING
AT 11:00 AM CDT THURSDAY WAS 14.4 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY
SATURDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE FALLING TO 13.0 FEET TUESDAY MORNING.
* IMPACT...AT 14.0 FEET, EXPECT MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING WITH THE BOAT
RAMP SUFFERING OVERFLOW.


...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
LOUISIANA...

BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE AFFECTING WEBSTER AND BOSSIER
PARISHES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS.
CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS.
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.

FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE
ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR:
WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV


...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 10:00 AM CDT THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 173.7 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 172.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING
AT 10:00 AM CDT THURSDAY WAS 173.7 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL TO 173.1 FEET TUESDAY
MORNING.
* IMPACT...AT 172.0 FEET, EXPECT BANKFULL CONDITIONS ON RED CHUTE
BAYOU.


Mandatory self-quarantine for travelers from New Orleans to Texas

Gov. Abbott briefing

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday updated the state's efforts to fight the spread of the COVID-19.

Abbott said there are 18 deaths from COVID-19,  100 patients in hospitals being treated and 1,420 active cases. 

He said increased testing is the key to slowing the spread of the COVID-19. The governor mentioned private medical facilities that are now contributing to testing. There is also expected to be an increase in drive-thru testing.

Abbott addressed the state and pledge a massive increase in masks and other medical supplies for Texas hospitals. He has not issued a state-wide "stay-at-home" order, and instead is leaving that decision to individual cities and counties. He did, however, acknowledge there has not been the level of compliance with those cities orders that he would like to see.

