Mandatory self-quarantine for travelers from New Orleans to Texas

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER AND BIENVILLE PARISHES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ARKANSAS...LOUISIANA... BAYOU DORCHEAT NEAR SPRINGHILL AFFECTING WEBSTER AND COLUMBIA PARISHES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER, BIENVILLE AND RED RIVER PARISHES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN. * UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING. * AT 11:00 AM CDT THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 11:00 AM CDT THURSDAY WAS 14.4 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY SATURDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE FALLING TO 13.0 FEET TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 14.0 FEET, EXPECT MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING WITH THE BOAT RAMP SUFFERING OVERFLOW. &&