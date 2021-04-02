MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall ISD trustees on Thursday named Region 8 Education Service Center Deputy Executive Director Richele Langley as lone finalist for superintendent.
Langley, a 1983 Marshall High School grad and former Marshall ISD teacher, principal and administrator was named as lone finalist for superintendent to replace former Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson.
Langley, whose mandatory 21-day waiting period begins Friday, will be just the second female superintendent in Marshall ISD history. She is set to begin at the district on May 3.
Former Carthage ISD Superintendent Glenn Hambrick has served as interim superintendent of Marshall ISD since February.
Langley replaces Gibson who left the district last fall to serve as superintendent at Galveston ISD. Marshall ISD trustees used search firm Thompson & Horton LLP to conduct its superintendent search and looked at more than 40 applicants.
“After an extensive search and interviewing some very highly qualified candidates, the Marshall ISD board of trustees is thrilled to announce that we have selected Dr. Langley as our next superintendent,” Marshall ISD Board President Brad Burris said Thursday. “With her qualifications and experience as well as her extensive knowledge of Marshall, it makes her by far the best candidate for Marshall ISD. We are excited about her leading us into the next chapter of success and believe the best is yet to come for Marshall ISD.”
Langley said she is looking forward to returning to Marshall.
“I am thrilled to be returning to Marshall ISD and for the opportunity to come home to my alma mater and the district where I spent 22 years teaching and serving the children of Marshall,” Langley said. “I know that, working with our staff, parents, students and community, Marshall ISD will be the district of choice for our area.”
Langley spent 22 of her 31 years in public education at Marshall ISD, district spokeswoman David Weaver said. Langley previously served as a Marshall High School teacher, and an assistant principal at Sam Houston Middle School.
Langley also previously served as an assistant principal at Pulaski County Special School District in Little Rock, Arkansas, before returning to Marshall ISD in 2002 to serve as a special education resource teacher in language arts and math. She later became the Marshall ISD special programs director in 2004 and 2005 before being named principal at Sam Houston Middle School in 2005.
Langley went on to serve as principal at Sam Houston Middle School from 2005 to 2012 before being named Marshall ISD’s executive director of curriculum, instruction and school improvement in 2012.
Since 2015, Langley has served as Region 8 Education Service Center’s curriculum, instruction, special education, federal and state programs, leadership and accountability, and technology departments as well as the development of professional development programs for 46 districts in Region 8.
Langley received her bachelor of liberal arts from the University of Texas at Arlington and earned her master of education from Stephen F. Austin State University before later earning her doctorate of education from Texas A&M University in College Station.
“History-rich Mav country will excel in all facets of education for the benefit of each child, family and community,” Langley said. “I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”