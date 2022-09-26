BELMONT, La. - State police say Marthaville man was killed Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on statea Highway 175 north of Belmont in Sabine Parish.
Albert Nettles, 35, was southbound when his pickup ran off the road, down the ditch embankment, before striking a concrete bridge structure and overturning. Nettles was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.
Investigators say Nettles was not wearing a seatbelt and impairment is a suspected factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.