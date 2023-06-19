SHREVEPORT, La. - A Northwestern State University student is the new Miss Louisiana 2023.
Makenzie Scroggs of Marksville will be preparing to become the first Miss Louisiana to be crowned Miss America in January.
"I'm so overwhelmed with just love and support...I'm so excited for this year, and I can't wait to get started," Scroggs said after being crowned.
As Miss "City of Lights" Natchitoches, Scroggs says she is originally from Fifth Ward, Louisiana, but she claims Marksville as well.
She was selected from a field of 27 young women competing for their share of $60,000 in scholarships in the 60th Annual Miss Louisiana Pageant. She won a $10,000 college scholarship.
"As Miss Louisiana, I want to get into the schools and be able to reach so many more children and just educate them on the importance of confidence and mental health and how to deal with both," Scroggs said.
1st runner-up was Olivia Grace George of Texarkana. She attends Louisiana Tech University and won a $5,000 scholarship.
Miss Louisiana is the official preliminary to the Miss America pageant, the largest scholarship organization for women in the world. www.MissLouisiana.com