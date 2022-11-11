MINDEN, La. – Three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend in Minden.
Minden police have charged Tashun Bailey, 25, with first-degree murder and Henry Brown Jr. with principal to first-degree murder. Kenisha Franklin, 30, is charged with obstruction of justice.
They are accused in the Nov. 5 death of Laricker Washington, 32, who was standing in the doorway of his room at the Minden Motel when he was shot.
Lead Det. Shane Griffith and other Minden police detectives conducted several interviews and executed search warrants over the past five days leading up to the arrests. The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Office and DEA Task Force assisted.
Police Chief Steve Cropper told the Minden Press-Herald that Bailey and Washington knew each other, and Bailey said Washington had pulled a gun on him in the past. Bailey, who claimed he was drunk and scared, saw Washington at the motel Saturday and shot him, Cropper said.
Brown is accused of serving as a lookout. Franklin was inside the motel with Washington at the time of the shooting and reportedly took his firearm and gave it to another person to hide, Cropper told the newspaper.