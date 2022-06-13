Monroe, LA- 29 women are competing for the coveted title of Miss Louisiana. The six-day event began with introductions but soon it will heat up into a fierce competition.
The preliminary competition will be held Thursday and Friday, the finals broadcast live at 8pm on KPXJ.
The Miss Louisiana Organization will award over $60,000 in cash scholarships and awards this year. The Miss Louisiana Organization is part of the Miss America Organization who offers over $45 million dollars in cash and scholarships annually, making them the number one provider of scholarships to young women in the nation.
The new Miss Louisiana will represent the state at Miss America in December.