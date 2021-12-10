MINDEN, La. — The vehicle John Harrah was driving when he went missing Dec. 4 has been located, but the 38-year-old Webster Parish man has not been found.
Harrah was reportedly last seen Saturday morning at the home of friends he visited on Guy Miller Road in Minden.
“John’s friends on Guy Miller Road said he left their house around 11:30 that morning after visiting for about an hour,” John’s sister Amber Harrah said in a phone interview Wednesday. She said her brother was planning to start a new job at the House of Raeford in Arcadia this week.
On Thursday, Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker confirmed that John’s white 2009 Pontiac G6 had been found.
Amber Harrah said Bossier Parish authorities told her that her brother’s vehicle was found abandoned in Plain Dealing off Old Plain Dealing Road.
John’s family reported him missing to Webster Parish authorities on Monday, after they said he failed to return to the home he shared with a long-time acquaintance in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 79.
His family said calls and text to his Straight Talk based cell phone have been unsuccessful, as incoming calls to John’s mobile device have repeatedly gone to voicemail for the last five days.
Parker confirmed that authorities did interview John’s girlfriend at a residence in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 79, but did not perform a search of the home.
“The investigation is ongoing,” Parker said.
John’s mother, Tina Harrah, said he may be wearing a black pullover hoodie, blue jeans with fashion patches and black slip-on shoes.
Harrah is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, thin build, brown hair, brown eyes and distinguished tattoos — like the name Serenity inked on his neck.
If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Harrah, contact the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office at 377-1515.