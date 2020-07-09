TEXARKANA, Texas - It's been 4-years since Morgan Angerbauer died in the bi-state jail in Texarkana.
Her family and friends released balloons this afternoon in memory of the 20-year old diabetic who died in jail. Angerbauer would have been 25 year old today. She died on July first, 2016.
Her mom, Jennifer Houser, says she doesn't want anyone to forget her daughter.
The wrongful death suit against La Salle, the company who operates the jail, was settled earlier this year.
Houser says the gift of remembrance is all she can give her daughter now.