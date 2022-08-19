SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Interstate 20.
Albert Jo Lopez, 57, of Bossier City was arrested for the death of Chase Brownfield, 29, of Shreveport.
Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit determined Brownfield had recently been involved in a domestic dispute that may have led to the shooting. Detectives believe that Brownfield was shot from another westbound vehicle on I-20. Brownfield was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died at the hospital.
Albert Jo Lopez was booked into the Bossier City jail and charged with one count of First-Degree Murder and one count of Illegal Use of Weapons. Lopez remains held on a total bond of $515,000.00.