SHREVEPORT, La. - One Shreveport elementary school celebrated one hundred years of serving the community on Saturday.
The South Highlands Elementary "Centennial Celebration" brought back alumni, as well as former teachers. Staff and principals took a walk down memory lane and marked the momentous occasion with campus tours, a ceremony, food trucks and more.
South Highlands staff said it has solidified itself as a central part of Shreveport’s history with decades of academic excellence and generations of families calling it home.
"Anyone who’s ever been part of South Highlands and the excellent legacy that we have here, were invited to come today. So, initially on the surface, I think it’s our academic excellence that sets us apart, but truly I think it’s what happens in the walls," South Highland Magnet School Principal Heather Williams said. "We have creative classrooms where students are engaged in learning. We do run at an advanced pace in the academics- but truly, I think what sets us apart is that we also have incredibly involved families."
The committee is asking alumni and friends of the school to submit photos and information about the history of the school by email to southhighlandsalum@gmail.com.