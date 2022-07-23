TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center (SWACMHC) hosted a hot dog fundraiser at Jefferson House in Texarkana on Friday to benefit the clients’ Christmas party and community field trips.
The Jefferson House is an adult day treatment center offering therapy, social and coping skills, and problem-solving for those who are mentally challenged.
Jason Campbell, Marketing Director for SWACMHC said clients are from the Texarkana area who work in the community and receive day treatment services from Jefferson House.
For many of them, it is a safe place to hang out and get away from certain stressors where they can get breakfast, attend groups, meet with their therapists and usually the day consists of a full range of activities.
The hot dog fundraiser proceeds go to their annual Christmas party and their community field trips.
Campbell said the community integration teaches the clients how to handle anxiety in a restaurant and how to manage symptoms in a grocery store, for example.
“That is a very real thing for them”, said Campbell, "because these symptoms exist and although they may not change, the way the clients learn to deal with them can.”
The annual Christmas party is very exciting for the clients. They start cooking the afternoon before and continue cooking the next day.
The party is a day full of activities, eating and gifts.
The gifts are important because not all the clients have families, or they may not have families living locally. So, their community at Jefferson House becomes their chosen family in which to celebrate Christmas.
It helps them to feel a part of something that is bigger than themselves and leave with something tangible so they can say, ‘I got this for Christmas,’ said Campbell, they don’t like anyone leaving empty-handed.
Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health provides services to six counties including Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Sevier.
For more information about Jefferson House, contact: (870) 772-3545
Or go to: https://www.swacmhc.net/jefferson-house