NEW BOSTON, Texas – TexAmericas announced on Tuesday that a Nevada-based demilitarization company will be relocating its headquarters to the TexAmericas Center in New Boston, Texas, just outside of Texarkana.
EnviroSafe Demil LLC (ESD) will be the newest corporate citizen to move to the TexAmericas Center, which is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the U.S.
This move is estimated to bring approximately $363 million in contract value to the State of Texas which will represent $20-25 million in investments to the TexAmericas Center.
CEO and founder of ESD said, “While relocating a company is always a tough decision, this is the best move for our company because TAC is a perfect fit for our company mission. We look forward to our next chapter in Texas and being a big part of the community in the region.”
This move is expected to bring new high-tech jobs to the region in 2023 to manage the demilitarization of military munitions including artillery fuses, aircraft countermeasure flares, and rocket motors.
“EnviroSafe Demil is a perfect fit at TexAmericas Center. They are innovative and strategic and represent the forward-thinking we strive for at TAC,” said Executive Director and CEO of TexAmericas Center, Scott Norton, “We’re thrilled to say, ‘Welcome to Texas.’”