SHREVEPORT, La. - While the grand opening of the new Brookshire’s is set for 9 a.m. Thursday morning, they officially opened late Wednesday afternoon.
The 56,000 square foot store is a new generation of Brookshire’s stores that the company is now building. The Shreveport location is only the second one built like this. The first one opened a short time ago in Bossier City. The new store offers fresh seafood, sushi, a pizza hut, a CC's Coffee Bar and more. It has also created jobs and set the stage for more growth.
The official grand opening is set for 9 a.m. Thursday morning. It is located at the intersection of Norris-Ferry Road and the Southern Loop.