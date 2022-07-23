SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police hosted an open house for the community Saturday at the Shreveport Training Academy.
The event gave the community the opportunity to meet officers from all divisions of the department. It also provided those interested in a career in law enforcement the opportunity to talk to a Shreveport Police recruiter and watch some demonstrations.
"We did have a large group of individuals come out and they were able to take on-site testing, they were able to sign up for the police department. They were able to visit with multiple units within the police department," SPD Corporal Brieco Savannah said. "We are looking for honesty, you don’t have to be a certain height, you don’t have to be a certain weight to become a part of the Shreveport Police Department, but our number one thing is honesty."
Shreveport Fire also participated in the event.