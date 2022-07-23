TEXARKANA, Texas – The 28th annual spelling bee and silent auction for kids and adults was all the buzz on Saturday at Texarkana College.
The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties hosted the bee and coordinator Kristina Jones said the Council was excited about this bee since COVID put a damper on the last two years as 2020 was suspended and 2021 was a virtual event.
With participating team names such as ‘Bee Literate,’ ‘Queen Bee,’ and ‘The Pollinator,’ how could spelling ‘bee’ any more fun?