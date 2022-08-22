TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas City Council convened Monday evening to make advance plans for a 2024 total eclipse.
Five citizens were appointed by Mayor Bob Bruggeman for a temporary ad hoc ‘Solarbration Committee’ whose responsibility will be to handle the logistics for the upcoming ‘Great North American Eclipse’ occurring on April 8, 2024.
As a result, Texarkana is expecting to have increased tourism during the week of April 8, 2024.
The ‘Solarbration Committee’ will be responsible for handling the preparation of the tourism during the solar eclipse.
NationalEclipse.com shows a narrow path across the U.S. that will experience a total eclipse which includes Texarkana estimated at 2 minutes and 29 seconds.
Previous total eclipses in the past have led to a large amount of travel for enthusiasts where communities have been overwhelmed and unprepared for that level of tourism.
The committee will be made up of residents from Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas and will coordinate with local restaurants and lodging in Texarkana and surrounding areas.
The council approved a contract with Contech Contractors, Inc., of Texarkana for an amount not to exceed $142,252.19 for the downtown sidewalk construction project.
Also approved was authorization to execute an Advance Funding Agreement with TxDOT for a Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Program for the Kennedy Lane Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvement Project.
In addition, the council passed a memorandum of understanding regarding the regional 911 center located in the Bi-State Justice Building for the next five years with a five-year extension.
Texarkana airport manager Paul Mehrlich presented a request for approval of donation of the Air Force RADOME to the Air Force Radar Museum in Bellefontaine, Ohio. The council will vote on that at the Sept. 12 meeting.
Also, on the agenda for council vote on September 12 includes amending the budget estimate of the revenues and expenditures for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 and adopting the budget and appropriating resources for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2022 and ending on September 30, 2023.
The mayor explained the council is adopting the same tax rate of 65 cents and that there will be no increase.
The request to name Swanger Complex Field #1 as the ‘Bill Atchison Field’ was approved unanimously.
Bruggeman said, “Mr. Atchison was a very good citizen of our community, a baseball umpire, a community leader, and also worked for the postal service.”
City Manager David Orr reported that the Texarkana firefighters deployed to assist in battling wildfires in Bastrop and West Texas will be heading back home.
Orr also advised that the water study is complete and the draft should be finished soon for consideration at the Sept. 12 council meeting and should be ready for a vote for the Sept. 26 meeting.