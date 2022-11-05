TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas game wardens arrest a man in an alleged accidental shooting on a hunting expedition in Cass County on Saturday.
Game wardens were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to Black Point on a public hunting land.
Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey said Jason Clint Mills, 49 of Naples, Texas, was shot by Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples, Texas.
According to Hervey, Abston fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the direction of movement and a sound in the woods without first identifying the target.
Mills, the victim, was airlifted to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport.
The suspect and victim were hunting together as part of a three-person party.
Abston was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.
Leading the investigation were the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens and assisting were Texas DPS and the Cass County Sheriff's Department.