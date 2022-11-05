NEW BOSTON, Texas – Just before 8 p.m. Friday, a tornado tore through New Boston, Texas ripping off rooftops and trees.
Damage could be seen down Highway 98 on both sides of Highway 30, and up to Farm Road 1840 toward Telford Prison.
Volunteers came from around the area to help on Saturday.
At the Godley Prairie Community Church, many could be seen helping with the damage.
Despite damage to the church, Pastor Jim Ramsey still had a smile on his face.
“Our secretary, her husband and a missionary were in the church when the tornado hit, and the Lord pointed them to a small room in the back.
Everything else came apart except for that little room.”
“A guy came by today and said, ‘I heard you need a building. Here’s the key,’ so, tomorrow we will have church by the old courthouse in New Boston, where Gateway Church used to be, at 10:30 in the morning. God moves,” said Ramsey.