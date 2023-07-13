The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.
The Music Man
Emmett Hook Center; 550 Common Street; Shreveport, LA 71101
318-429-6887
The show is scheduled to run weekends, July 14-23, 2023
About Emmett Hook Center
The Emmett Hook Center was built by the congregation of First Methodist Church for the enrichment of the church and community. It is a state of the art theatre constructed for concerts, theatrical productions, contemporary worship, lectures, and seminars. It is unique to churches in America that a congregation would build such a theater.
The Center is named for Emmett R. Hook, Sr., a leading citizen of Shreveport in the middle of the twentieth century. He was the President and CEO of Commercial National Bank in Shreveport. His son, Emmett R. Hook, Jr., a resident of Shreveport, Louisiana continues the family tradition as a member of this congregation and generously supported the construction of the theater. A magnificent sculpture of Emmett Hook, Jr., crafted by the renowned artist Arthur C. Morgan, is located in the lobby of the building.
The Emmett Hook Center was built also with the support of the Louisiana Live Performance Tax Credit. The only incentive program of its kind in the nation, the state’s Live Performance Program provides up to a 35 percent transferable credit for investment in the theatrical and concert infrastructure and production. Louisiana Entertainment, the state agency administering the tax credits, uses this and other programs to build a sustainable native entertainment industry statewide. Our thanks go to the staff of Louisiana Entertainment for their guidance and support.
The Emmett Hook Center, Inc. has been formed as a non-profit organization to support the operation of the facility.