BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is well on his way to becoming a poster child for upheld commitments and delayed gratification.
All that's left now is to finally fulfill the promise he showed as a prolific Mississippi high school passer, who in 2016 became one of the most coveted quarterback recruits to commit to LSU during the tenure of ex-Tigers head coach Les Miles.
Brennan uses the word crazy to describe the upheaval and obstacles he's encountered since then.
He says adversity that now includes preparing to play amid the coronavirus pandemic has made him a better person and stronger.