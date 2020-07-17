SHREVEPORT, La - The Shreveport branch of the NAACP sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice Friday asking for a full and complete investigation into the Shreveport Police Department and several police officers.
The organization shared the letter in a Facebook post.
The letter cites several instances with Shreveport police officers over the last year including the 2019 Mother's day incident where two officers were accused of excessive force.
The letter also claims the rate of homicides in the city is about once per week.