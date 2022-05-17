NATCHITOCHES, La. – Lane closures will be taking place throughout Natchitoches Parish next week.
Starting on Monday and lasting through Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will be conducting inspections of bridges that will cause lane closures.
Each bridge will be completed separately from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Traffic control and detours will be led by the Natchitoches Police Department alongside Louisiana DOTD.
Monday – the U.S. Highway 71 Saline Bayou bridge
Tuesday – the La. Highway 490 Cane River bridge
Wednesday – the La. Highway 485 Bayou Pierre bridge
Thursday – the La. Highway Cane River Church Street bridge
This comes before other bridges in the parish are set to receive renovations with the help of the 2021 Infrastructure bill.