NATCHITOCHES, La. – An investigation into an overdose death has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on drug charges, according to the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.
The investigation into the unidentified man’s death is ongoing and more arrests are expected, according to the task force.
Jailed so far is 33-year-old Eric Fisher of the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments. He’s charged with attempt and conspiracy to distribute alprazolam/Xanax, possession of marijuana, possession of suboxone/buprenorphine and possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Fisher is to appear in Natchitoches District Court on May 3.
The overdose death happened in late January in the same apartments where Fisher lives. The death investigation led to an arrest warrant being secured for Fisher on the drug distribution charge.
Last week, task force agents searched multiple apartments in connection with suspected narcotics sales. Fisher was arrested on the warrant and additionally charged with three more drug offenses following the search.