NATCHITOCHES – The City of Natchitoches will hold a news conference at noon today at the Natchitoches Council Chambers to address citizens about the recent shootings and issue a plea for help leading to an arrest.
The conference will be streamed live on the City of Natchitoches Facebook page.
Mayor Ronnie Williams, Chief Harman Winters, Superintendent Grant Eloi and School Board President Steve Harris, City Council members and others will speak.
Anyone with information on the recent shootings who wants to remain anonymous can contact Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.