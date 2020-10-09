ROSELAND, La. - The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) is on stand-by, waiting for Hurricane Delta to pass.
According to the LANG Facebook page, 122 high water vehicles, 21 helicopters, 18 route-clearing teams and 63 watercraft are ready to deploy to assist citizens who need help after the storm.
A total of 2,590 guardsmen and women are ready to help their neighbors, posts state.
Also, Guardsmen with the 139th Regional Support Group have staged more than 1.6 million MREs, 1.5 million liters of water, 43,000 lbs. of ice and 39,000 tarps in Roseland.