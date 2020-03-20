CULLEN, La. – The Webster Parish town of Cullen has joined Springhill to keep teenagers off the streets in response to the governor’s coronavirus emergency order.
In a news release, Cullen's mayor said the curfew for those 17 years of age and younger runs from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. daily without being accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The mayor's office said the new hours are temporary.
Springhill's curfew for teens 16 years of age and younger runs from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily without being accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Police say the order is in place until the coronavirus has passed.