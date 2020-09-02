WELSH, La. — As many people are cleaning up after the storm, there are some who are willing to lend a helping hand. two Welsh men are doing their part to help their neighbors.
"Tarp roofs, debris clean up, picking up trees and rake leaves," Will Chiasson described the work he and his cousin have been doing.
Chiasson and his cousin Dominic Davis are making sure yards are clean and debris is picked up at different homes in their community. Especially for those who can't physically do it themselves. Monday evening the pair cleaned up the yard of an elderly woman.
"She can't do this herself," Chiasson said. "So we just come along and see what we can help out as best as we can."
With families of their own, they understand the hardships the hurricane is bringing to others.
"If something like this happened to me and I'm incapable of doing it myself, I would like for someone to come and help me," Davis said. "It's a small community and if it wouldn't for the people, the community wouldn't be what it is."
Helping others is just one of the ways they can provide for both their community and neighbors.
"It's just all about being a friend and a loving neighbor," Chiasson said.