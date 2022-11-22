GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — New body camera footage was released after Governor Kevin Stitt's son was found intoxicated and in possession of firearms at Guthrie Haunts on Halloween.
Logan County deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts where they found a hard case of firearms in the parking lot of Guthrie Haunts. According to an incident report, the box contained two rifles, two pistols, several magazines, and ammunition. Stitt's 20-year-old son John, who goes by the name Drew, approached officers and told them who he was and that the box of firearms belonged to him.
According to the report, Stitt's son admitted to deputies he was intoxicated on alcohol and that one of the firearms belonged to the Governor.
The encounter was caught on video: