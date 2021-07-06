BOSSIER CITY, La. – Newly seated Mayor Tommy Chandler hit a roadblock Tuesday in trying to move forward with his administration, as the veteran council members defeated his personnel recommendations during a contentious meeting before a packed crowd.
The meeting itself was not the norm in that a typical Bossier City Council meeting is devoid of many attendees, except for city personnel and those who are on the agenda. Tuesday afternoon, almost every seat was filled with what one attendee said were supporters of Chandler who were calling for transparency and change.
Despite that sentiment, most of the council – made up of returning council members who were re-elected in last fall’s election – voted against or delayed Chandler’s recommended changes.
The tone was set early in the meeting with a 4 to 2 vote to put a man who was soundly defeated last fall back on the City Council. Scott Irwin will be the interim District 1 representative until a special election later this year. He said he will not run in that election.
At-large council member David Montgomery, who was replaced as council president by District 3’s Don Williams, made the motion to nominate Irwin over three others – Lee Jeter, Darren Ashley and Brian Hammons -- who asked to be considered. Voting with him and Williams were District 2’s Jeff Darby and District 5’s Vince Maggio.
Voting against were District 4’s Jeff Free and At-large Councilman Chris Smith.
The final vote was met with some “boos” in the audience and that prompted an admonishment from the sergeant-at-arms.
It also followed comments from four citizens, all of whom reminded council members of the vote last fall to unseat Irwin.
“Read the room,” said Bossier City resident Michael Farris. “I mean, read the will of the people who voted in the last election. That’s what I mean by reading the room.”
He asked the council to consider the “very clear” vote before “rubber stamping” Irwin’s appointment. He said it was unfair to “plop” someone who was unelected back in that seat.
“It’s imperative the citizens’ vote is upheld,” said Donna Grimaldi, adding a vote by the council otherwise was a vote of disrespect to Bossier City citizens. “If citizens cannot trust this government to accept the vote of its people that means the government cannot be trusted period.”
At various times during the comment period, Montgomery called for the sergeant-at-arms to quieten the audience. Even though he was no longer the council president, Montgomery appeared many times to take command of the meeting.
City attorney and police chief
Though he wasn’t on the agenda, Police Chief Shane McWilliams came up during discussion about appointment of a new city attorney. Chandler reassigned McWilliams Friday, and Tuesday it was announced he was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Chandler recommended 26th Judicial District Judge Charles Jacobs as city attorney, replacing Jimmy Hall. Montgomery offered a motion to continue the matter for 30 days – or until the Aug. 3 meeting. The vote was 5 to 2 with Free and Smith in opposition.
Smith asked the need for the delay, to which Montgomery responded, “I think there are some things we need to get squared away.”
Chandler interjected he was “honored” to have Jacobs consider stepping down from the bench to be the city attorney. And he noted there was a lot of work to be done.
Without calling his name, Montgomery referred to McWilliams’ reassignment and said “that person” doesn’t serve at the pleasure of the mayor, but the mayor and council. Montgomery said he consulted legal counsel, but would not disclose who, about the change that was made.
Lee Jeter told the council the citizens of Bossier City are “adamant” in calling for transparency with the governing body. He said the city is not moving forward if “we can’t get the appointments.”
To that point, Montgomery said he was talking about working together. But he said what occurred – with McWilliams -- needed to be clarified and he would not discuss all the details in public because it involved personnel.
Robert Wright said he was concerned that things were getting personal with the council, and he called on them to work together and support Chandler.
“The election is over. It is time to govern,” Wright said.
Al Brookins spoke in opposition to Jacobs’ appointment as city attorney. He said the advice given to the mayor about the police chief was wrong and “caused complete crisis within the Police Department.”
According to Brookins, Sgt. Chris Estess, who on Friday was named as director of police operations then substitute chief on Tuesday, began making staff changes within the Police Department at midnight Friday.
The changes, he said, changed the lives of the officers and “caused a chilling effect on the city of Bossier.”
The consideration of the appointment of Richard Ray as assistant city attorney also was delayed up to 30 days.
CAO not considered
Another blow to Chandler’s plans was the lack of support for Shane Cheatham as chief administrative officer. Smith made the motion to support Chandler’s recommendation, but no council member seconded it; therefore, there was no vote.
There was no discussion afterward about what will happen next.
Cheatham was the candidate who defeated Irwin in last fall’s election. But earlier this year, Chandler announced his plan to nominate Cheatham as his second-in-command.