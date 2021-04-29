NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials are again loosening coronavirus restrictions, announcing Thursday that restaurants, bars and other businesses in the hospitality-driven city can soon operate at 100% capacity, up from 75%.
New Orleans businesses going to full capacity -- with masks
- By KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press
