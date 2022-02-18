$1.2B needed over next decade to improve child care in Louisiana, state panel says

The proposal was made by the Early Childhood Care and Education Commission, which includes legislators, state education officials and representatives of the child care industry.
For the past three years the commission has asked the Legislature to spend $86 million per year for 10 years to provide care for a large portion of 173,000 children from birth to age 3 who live in low-income homes.
Libbie Sonnier, executive director of the Louisiana Policy Institute For Children and a commission member, said the childcare industry is beset by challenges, including the "shocking" fact that teachers are paid less than $20,000 per year, or around $9.79 per hour.
