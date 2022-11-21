WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Baton Rouge, recently recalled how, in negotiations on a massive federal infrastructure bill, he pushed for money to cap abandoned oil wells, a major issue in Louisiana. He was challenged by Rep. Joshua S. Gottheimer, a Democrat from New Jersey.
Cassidy said he countered by asking why he should support more money for commuter trains, which was important in the Northeast. That was the moment, Cassidy said, when he and Gottheimer dropped their parochial positions. Neither lawmaker was going to get what his constituents wanted by discounting the needs of people in other parts of the country.
“It wasn’t horse trading,” Cassidy said. “It truly was an awareness that we are a big country and that in becoming familiar with issues that would benefit one area, we could all benefit.”
That bill became the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Now a year old, its provisions are starting to become clearer.
Congress had been working on legislation to improve the nation’s sagging infrastructure for years but couldn’t get anything passed. Compromises involving regionally specific needs generated enough votes for passage in a closely split Congress. President Joe Biden signed it into law on Nov. 15, 2021.
