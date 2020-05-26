BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- A newspaper reports that more than 1,800 students are living on university campuses around Louisiana in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Advocate says about 650 students are at Louisiana State University, 310 at Louisiana Tech and 50 or 60 more at Tulane University. At the low end, there are to six at Grambling State, four at Northwestern State, and none at Loyola University in New Orleans or Southern University's Baton Rouge campus.
Officials say they have a variety of reasons. Those range from home being a state or country that's become COVID-19 hotspot to home being a place to avoid because of abusive or drug-ridden families.