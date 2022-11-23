SHREVEPORT, La. - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces an arrest made and charges pending in the vehicle burglaries on Highway 6 east of Many early Monday morning, November 21, 2022.
Detectives Don Flores and Lamar Thomas determined Courtland Tremaine Walker (age 20), two 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old, and a 14-year-old, all of Natchitoches were the suspects in these crimes.
Walker has been charged with:
• Principal to Simple Burglary, Theft of a firearm, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1000-$50,000.
• Principal to Theft < $1000 and Criminal Trespass.
• Principal to Simple Burglary and Theft of a Firearm.
More charges are pending on Walker and the four juveniles will face the same charges.
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Detectives provided resources in this investigation.
Sheriff Mitchell credits Sabine Parish Sheriff Patrol Deputy Phillip Cutrer with his quick, initial response and collecting evidence at the scenes early that morning.
Sheriff Mitchell pointed out that home video surveillance systems also provided crucial evidence in the investigation of these crimes.