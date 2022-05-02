SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been arrested and another is wanted in separate domestic incidents in recent days.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Damion Loyd, 36, on charges of second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery and carjacking. He's held in the Caddo Correctional Center.
Sheriff Steve Prator said Loyd beat up a woman and stole her car. It happened around 12:22 p.m. Saturday at Pines Road near the intersection of Bert Kouns.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
SPD found Loyd at a motel in the 5100 block of Westwood Park. The victim's car was recovered.
Shreveport police are looking for Quentin Brown, 40. Arrest warrants have been issued charging him with home invasion, cruelty to juveniles and two counts of dating partner abuse child endangerment law.
Shreveport police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown to call 318-673-7300 or encourage him to surrender at the Shreveport Police Department.