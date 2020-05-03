SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have a man in custody following a drive-by shooting in north Shreveport Saturday night, and are searching for two others believed to be involved.
Officers responding to a call in the 1900 block of West Jordan found several homes and cars had been damage from gunfire.
While searching for a victim, officers located a crashed vehicle on scene and another, a gray Cadillac, at the intersection of West Jordan and Norma Street. Police said the gray Cadillac was later determined by investigators to be the suspect’s vehicle.
Following the crash, the suspects fled from that vehicle and were last seen running through a nearby parking lot. No oney was injured in the shooting.
Detectives said three men in the gray Cadillac fired shots at a home. Officers were able to take one of those men, 26-year-old Lacorion Strong into custody.
He was booked with attempted second-degree murder.
Officers were able to get a warrant issued for Labruce Strong, 24. He is wanted on one count of attempted second-degree murder.
Police said weapons were recovered that were believed to related to the crime.
The investigation continues and the third suspect has not yet been identified.