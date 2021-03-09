1 dead, 1 arrested in Monday night shooting in Panola Co.

Annette Sipes Anderson, 56, of Carthage has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Richard Scott Anderson at a home on County Road 3041. She was booked into the Panola County Detention Center on Monday.
Ivy said the sheriff's office received a call around 7:19 p.m. When officers got to the home, Ivy said they made contact with and detained a woman outside the home.
"Mr. Anderson showed no signs of life and was later pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Larry Fields," Ivy said. "Upon further investigation, Annette Anderson was later transportation to the Panola County Detention Center."
The shooting death remains under investigation.