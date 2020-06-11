SHREVEPORT, La. - An arrest has been made in connection with a double shooting that happened at a child's birthday party Wednesday night in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.
DeMichael Antonio Turel, 26, of Shreveport, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail Thursday morning on a charge of second-degree murder. No bond has been set.
Several witnesses saw Turel open fire at the birthday party. One person was shot in the right side of his chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to jail booking records.
Turel left the scene but was arrested later, according to police.
The shooting happened following an argument that broke out about 9:30 p.m. between the two men at a house in the 5500 block of Beinville. They both pulled out a gun and shot each other, police told KTBS Wednesday night.
The victim was able to travel about a mile away, to the 4700 block of Rightway Avenue in Werner Park. He was found lying in the road.